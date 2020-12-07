Ekeler carried eight times for 36 yards and caught four of nine targets for 32 yards during Sunday's 45-0 loss to the Patriots.

Ekeler averaged a respectable 4.5 yards per carry but saw his carries limited by the surprising blowout nature of the game. Although he tied for second on the team in targets, he hauled in less than half the balls thrown his way and saw his output limited in that regard as well. Ekeler was coming off an excellent performance in his previous outing and will look to bounce back next Sunday in what could be a high-scoring game against the Falcons.