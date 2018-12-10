Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Viewed as day to day
Ekeler (neck) is considered day to day, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
In addition to dealing with stingers in his neck, Ekeler was checked for a concussion -- and ultimately cleared -- during Sunday's 26-21 win over the Bengals. He finished the game with 94 scrimmage yards and a TD on 17 touches, but his ability to fight through the injury Sunday doesn't necessarily mean he'll able to suit up for Thursday's game in Kansas City. With Melvin Gordon (knee) also uncertain, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome are left as the healthy backfield options. Jackson was limited to 12 yards on seven carries and 23 yards on two catches Sunday against Cincinnati.
