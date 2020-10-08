Coach Anthony Lynn confirmed Thursday that Ekeler (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Saints, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Lynn added that the Chargers haven't yet decided if Ekeler will be placed on IR, which implies that there's at least some hope that the running back could potentially beat the estimated four-to-six week timetable that was previously reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. In Ekeler's absence, Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson will head the team's backfield.