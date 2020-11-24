The Chargers will designate Ekeler (hamstring) to return from injured reserve this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ekeler has been on injured reserve since suffering a severe hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Buccaneers. A return to practice this week means that the 25-year-old running back may be ready to play in this Sunday's game against the Bills, although the team is still being coy about his timeline. His 21-day evaluation window to be activated from IR will begin once Ekeler takes the practice field with his teammates.