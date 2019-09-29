Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Will retain starting job Week 4

Ekeler is in line to start Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but his workload remains in flux with Melvin Gordon active for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While Rapoport suggests that Gordon will be used only in an emergency after only putting in two practices with the Chargers this week following his return from a 64-day holdout, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com suggests that Gordon should "still get touches." No matter what role Gordon holds in Week 4, the expectation is that it will be small, leaving Ekeler in line to handle the bulk of the backfield snaps. That's probably enough to make Ekeler a worthy play in nearly all weekly leagues, though his fantasy appeal will take a substantial hit in the contests to follow, as coach Anthony Lynn already declared that Gordon will reclaim lead-back duties once he has more time to get reintegrated with the team.