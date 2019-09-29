Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Will retain starting job Week 4
Ekeler is in line to start Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but his workload remains in flux with Melvin Gordon active for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While Rapoport suggests that Gordon will be used only in an emergency after only putting in two practices with the Chargers this week following his return from a 64-day holdout, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com suggests that Gordon should "still get touches." No matter what role Gordon holds in Week 4, the expectation is that it will be small, leaving Ekeler in line to handle the bulk of the backfield snaps. That's probably enough to make Ekeler a worthy play in nearly all weekly leagues, though his fantasy appeal will take a substantial hit in the contests to follow, as coach Anthony Lynn already declared that Gordon will reclaim lead-back duties once he has more time to get reintegrated with the team.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Still expected to start•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: To start again before Gordon return•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Slowed down by Texans•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Another 130 yards, TD from scrimmage•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Totals 154 yards, three scores•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: May get multi-week run as starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4