Johnson (knee) was absent from Chargers minicamp Tuesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Johnson suffered a fractured knee and MCL injury in Los Angeles' Week 9 win against the Falcons that landed him on injured reserve for the remainder of the 2022 season. The seven-year pro has yet to participate in the offseason programs as he recovers from his injury. The Penn State product recorded 22 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack in eight games before getting injured. There is still no timetable for his return.