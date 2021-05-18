site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Austin Proehl: Claimed off waivers by LAC
Proehl was claimed off waivers by the Chargers on Tuesday.
Proehl has yet to play in his first NFL game after spending stints with the Bills, 49ers and Rams. The 2018 seventh-round pick will join a healthy group of depth wide receivers in Los Angeles.
