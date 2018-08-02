Chargers' Austin Roberts: Lands on IR
Roberts (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Roberts, who just signed with the Chargers at the end of May, tore his ACL during practice Saturday, and landing on injured reserve officially ends the tight end's season. The rookie will have to wait another year before having the opportunity to make his NFL debut.
