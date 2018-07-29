Chargers' Austin Roberts: Tears ACL on Saturday
According to head coach Anthony Lynn, Roberts suffered a torn ACL during Saturday's practice, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Roberts was signed in late May after Hunter Henry (knee) went down with a torn ACL. The rookie out of UCLA will miss the entire 2018 campaign and try his luck at a roster spot next season.
