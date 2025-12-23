Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that St-Juste (shoulder) is considered day-to-day, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Both St-Juste and Donte Jackson (groin) were injured in Sunday's win over the Cowboys, but both appear to have avoided major injuries. Deane Leonard and Nikko Reed would be in line for elevated snaps if neither St-Juste nor Jackson can play Saturday against the Texans.