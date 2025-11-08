St-Juste (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

St-Juste popped up on Thursday's injury report due to a groin injury, which limited his practice reps during the final two days of Week 10 prep. His status of Sunday's game may not be officially known until the Chargers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Nikko Reed would be in line for a larger role in the secondary if St-Juste is not cleared to play.