Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Good to go for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St-Juste (shoulder) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.
St-Juste will make his return to action after missing the team's Week 17 loss to the Texans due to a shoulder injury. The 28-year-old will be back in his primary reserve role behind Donte Jackson and Cam Hart at cornerback against Denver.
More News
-
Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Ruled out for Week 17•
-
Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Misses second straight practice•
-
Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Seemingly past shoulder issue•
-
Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Day-to-day•