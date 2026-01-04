default-cbs-image
St-Juste (shoulder) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.

St-Juste will make his return to action after missing the team's Week 17 loss to the Texans due to a shoulder injury. The 28-year-old will be back in his primary reserve role behind Donte Jackson and Cam Hart at cornerback against Denver.

