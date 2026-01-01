Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Logs limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St-Juste (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
St-Juste returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a shoulder injury in the Week 16 win over the Cowboys. His practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
