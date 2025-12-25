St-Juste (shoulder) was a non-participant in practice both Tuesday and Wednesday.

St-Juste wasn't listed on an initial injury report shared by the Chargers on Tuesday, but he was added as DNP to one released later in the day. With another DNP designation Wednesday, it appears the veteran cornerback has a significant chance of missing Saturday's matchup against Houston. St-Juste will likely need to return to practice in some capacity Thursday to have a real chance of playing against the Texans.