Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Nursing shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St-Juste sustained a shoulder injury during the Chargers' 34-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
St-Juste was unable to return to the game due to his shoulder injury, and his status for the Chargers' Week 17 tilt against the Texans on Saturday may not be known until later in the week. He tallied six tackles (three solo) before leaving Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Set for SNF•
-
Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Bolting to Los Angeles•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Headed for free agency•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Cleared for Week 4•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Limited Wednesday•