St-Juste (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Texans.

St-Juste missed the entire week of practice after suffering a shoulder injury in the team's Week 16 win over the Cowboys, and he'll now be sidelined for at least one game with the injury. With St-Juste sidelined, Deane Leonard will likely step into a more significant role at cornerback versus Houston.

