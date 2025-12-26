Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Ruled out for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St-Juste (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Texans.
St-Juste missed the entire week of practice after suffering a shoulder injury in the team's Week 16 win over the Cowboys, and he'll now be sidelined for at least one game with the injury. With St-Juste sidelined, Deane Leonard will likely step into a more significant role at cornerback versus Houston.
