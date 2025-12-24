St-Juste (shoulder) is not listed on the Chargers' practice report Tuesday.

St-Juste missed the end of Sunday's win over Dallas after hurting his shoulder. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that the veteran cornerback was considered day-to-day, but with no designation on the team's first practice report of the week, it appears St-Juste isn't dealing with a significant injury. He should be good to go for Saturday's battle against the Texans.