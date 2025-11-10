Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Set for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St-Juste (groin) is active for Sunday night's contest against the Steelers.
St-Juste was dealing with a groin injury at practice ahead of Week 10, but he'll ultimately be able to give it a go versus Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old will operate in his typical role as a top depth option behind Donte Jackson and Cam Hart at cornerback.
