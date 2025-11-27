site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Bobby Hart: Not on Week 13 injury report
RotoWire Staff
Hart (knee) is practicing fully ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Hart was inactive for the Chargers' Week 11 loss to the Jaguars, but the Week 12 bye came at the right time for the veteran tackle. Hart should be in the lineup at right tackle against Las Vegas.
