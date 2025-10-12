The Chargers signed Hart from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Hart's addition to the active roster gives the Chargers much-needed depth at offensive tackle with both Trey Pipkens (knee) and Joe Alt (ankle) both ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Hart last saw regular-season action in 2022 with the Bills and made his last start in 2021 with the Titans.