Chargers' Bobby Holly: Latches on with Los Angeles
Holly joined the Chargers on a one-year deal following the NFL Draft.
Holly only started three games in college, primarily acting as a special teams force during his three seasons at Louisiania Tech. He'll compete with another undrafted rookie free agent, Gabe Nabers, after incumbent Derek Watt joined the Steelers earlier this offseason.
