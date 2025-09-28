Bozeman (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Bozeman popped up on Wednesday's injury report due to a knee injury. He drew the questionable tag after logging back-to-back limited practices to close out the week, and he has done enough to be cleared to play Sunday. Bozeman will continue to serve as the Chargers' starting center while Andre James provides depth at the position.