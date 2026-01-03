Bozeman (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Bozeman was limited in the first two practices of Week 18 prep before logging a full practice Friday, indicating that he is progressing through the league's concussion protocol. The final step before clearing protocol is to pass an evaluation by an independent neurologist. If Bozeman is unable to play against Denver, then Andre James would likely start at center.