Bozeman announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Bozeman was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2018 and spent the first four seasons of his career with Baltimore before two seasons in Carolina followed by his final two seasons with the Chargers. Bozeman started all 16 regular-season games in which he appeared last season prior to missing the Week 18 finale with a concussion. He was back for the wild-card playoff loss to New England. In total, Bozeman started 110 of the 129 regular-season games he appeared in across eight campaigns. Bozeman also played in six playoff contests.