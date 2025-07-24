Bozeman has been rotating between left guard and center with Zion Johnson every day at training camp, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Bozeman, who signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Chargers this offseason, is firmly expected to start along the offensive line, but it's very much up in the air as to what spot he'll occupy come Week 1. The team seems intent on making the best use of Johnson, a 2022 first-round pick, meaning Bozeman could potentially slide into the final remaining opening along the offensive line.