Bozeman (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Bozeman drew the questionable tag for Week 18 after logging a full practice Friday, but he will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale. Given his ability to practice in full, the veteran center has a good chance of clearing the league's concussion protocol in time for the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs. Andre James is slated to start at center in Bozeman's absence.