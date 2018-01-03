Bowman signed a reserve/futures contract with the Chargers on Monday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Bowman was waived by the Saints at roster cutdowns in September and was trying to make the team as a long snapper. The 23-year-old will likely be more involved at tight end in the Chargers' offseason program, but the versatility is valuable nonetheless.

