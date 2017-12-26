Chargers' Branden Oliver: Carries ball eight times in win
Oliver carried the ball eight times for nine yards in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Jets.
Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported starter Melvin Gordon didn't leave Sunday's game unscathed, as the first-time 1,000-yard rusher was seen wearing a walking boot Tuesday. While head coach Anthony Lynn remained guarded talking about his star running back's health come Week 17, if Gordon were to miss any time Oliver is expected to see the majority of the carries, and potentially receiving targets as well given surprisingly sturdy rookie, Austin Ekeler, broke his ring finger in Week 15. While Ekeler was active Sunday, he didn't see a snap on offense meaning Oliver would in all likelihood be "the guy" against the Raiders if Gordon were to be limited in the final week of the regular season.
