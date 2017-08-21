Chargers' Branden Oliver: Continues to maintain lead on backup role
Oliver carried the ball seven times for 10 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.
Oliver was the first running back to enter the contest fort he Chargers after starter Melvin Gordon was removed, taking carries for the majority of the second quarter. It echoes the line the Chargers' coaching staff has been saying since the opening days of training camp: the No. 2 job is Oliver's to lose. It probably helps that Oliver's main competition, Kenneth Farrow (ankle) and Kenjon Barner (concussion), have been hurt, while Andre Williams has been wholly uninspiring. Oliver could be a useful fantasy asset as a handcuff to Gordon, but he's not expected to bring much fantasy value unless the former first-round pick succumbs to an injury.
