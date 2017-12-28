Chargers' Branden Oliver: Could fill lead role in Week 17
Oliver could act as the Chargers' lead back Sunday against the Raiders if Melvin Gordon (ankle) is sidelined for the contest, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Oliver hasn't been pressed into a full-time role since 2014 and has languished in seven games in 2017, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry on 28 totes. However, with Gordon failing to practice Wednesday and uncertain to suit up in the regular-season finale while he nurses a sprained ankle and Austin Ekeler's broken ring finger likely to prevent him from contributing on offense, opportunity knocks for Oliver in a game that will determine the Chargers' playoff fate. Oliver's poor efficiency this season creates some justified skepticism about his fantasy prospects in Week 17, but the potential absences of Gordon and Ekeler from the game plan would likely leave Oliver in line to handle the overwhelming share of the touches out of the backfield.
