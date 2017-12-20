Chargers' Branden Oliver: Could take on backup role

Oliver will step in as the Chargers' No. 2 running back if Austin Ekeler isn't able to play with a broken hand, Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Ekeler has mostly made an impact on passing downs and special teams, with the latter still a potential area for contribution if he ends up playing with a broken hand. Even if Ekeler isn't placed on injured reserve, Oliver may take over as the No. 2 back behind workhorse Melvin Gordon. The role doesn't figure to come with many touches, and the Chargers may adjust to Ekeler's absence by using Gordon more often on passing downs.

