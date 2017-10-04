Chargers' Branden Oliver: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Oliver (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
More on Oliver's status as the week rolls along, but if he is out or limited at all Sunday against the Giants, Austin Ekeler would be a candidate for added touches working behind starter Melvin Gordon.
More News
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Three touches in loss•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Earns 12 touches in loss•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Leads Chargers in rushing•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Gets four carries Monday•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Locked in as No. 2 back•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Continues to maintain lead on backup role•
-
Zeke contingencies awaiting ruling
With Ezekiel Elliott's status once again up in the air awaiting a court ruling, Fantasy players...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.