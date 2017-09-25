Chargers' Branden Oliver: Earns 12 touches in loss
Oliver carried the ball eight times for 16 yards and also caught four passes for 18 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.
Oliver came in for Melvin Gordon in the third quarter after the star running back succumbed to what appears to be a nagging knee injury, but was mainly held in check only for Gordon to return later in the contest. While Gordon's injury didn't bear fruit for Oliver owners Sunday, it's certainly one to monitor moving forward as the former first-round pick was limited in practice last Thursday and Friday with the knee ailment. If nothing else, Oliver represents the obvious handcuff to Gordon, given third-string running back Austin Ekeler saw just six snaps on Sunday.
More News
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Leads Chargers in rushing•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Gets four carries Monday•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Locked in as No. 2 back•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Continues to maintain lead on backup role•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Listed as No. 2 RB•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Leading pack for backup job•
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...