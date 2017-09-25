Chargers' Branden Oliver: Earns 12 touches in loss

Oliver carried the ball eight times for 16 yards and also caught four passes for 18 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Oliver came in for Melvin Gordon in the third quarter after the star running back succumbed to what appears to be a nagging knee injury, but was mainly held in check only for Gordon to return later in the contest. While Gordon's injury didn't bear fruit for Oliver owners Sunday, it's certainly one to monitor moving forward as the former first-round pick was limited in practice last Thursday and Friday with the knee ailment. If nothing else, Oliver represents the obvious handcuff to Gordon, given third-string running back Austin Ekeler saw just six snaps on Sunday.