Chargers' Branden Oliver: Finishes season under 100 yards rushing

Oliver played in eight games this season, carrying the ball 35 times for 83 yards and also catching six passes for 26 yards.

Oliver was projected for a larger role in Week 17 with Melvin Gordon seemingly limited by an ankle injury, but the former first-round pick exploded for over 120 total yards in the dominant win, relegating Oliver to his usual diminished workload. The 26-year-old was slotted to be the de-facto backup behind Gordon entering the year, but was quickly passed over by explosive undrafted rookie, Austin Ekeler, and was moved further down the depth chart after sustaining a broken wrist. An unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, Oliver might be a candidate to move on from the Chargers, given the emergence of Ekeler, and the potential return of Andre Williams (wrist) who hit injured reserve in Week 14. A small, but stoutly built running back, Oliver doesn't figure to be anything more than a change-of-pace option for whatever team he joins.