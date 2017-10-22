Chargers' Branden Oliver: Inactive for Sunday
Oliver (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Oliver has finally recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out for two weeks. However, he hasn't been given more than eight carries in a game this season, and behind a versatile Melvin Gordon, Oliver doesn't have much of a fantasy upside.
