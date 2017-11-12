Chargers' Branden Oliver: Inactive for Week 10

Oliver (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Since recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two games in October, Oliver has been a healthy inactive in two of the Chargers' last three games. With rookie Austin Ekeler emerging as a useful complement to lead back Melvin Gordon and Andre Williams offering more value on special teams, Oliver looks like he could be in street clothes for most of the second half if all three of the Chargers' other running backs are healthy.