Chargers' Branden Oliver: Leads Chargers in rushing

Oliver carried the ball three times for 31 yards in the 19-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Oliver's 26-yard scamper was actually the longest play for the Chargers' offense as a whole as the Dolphins mainly kept the offense in check. The long run also doubled starter Melvin Gordon's total rushing yards on the day, as the 2015 first-round pick finished with just 13 yards on nine carries. Still, fantasy owners shouldn't read too much into the stat line, as it was clear from the get-go the Chargers were content moving the ball through the air. It's important to note Oliver remains the prime handcuff to Gordon considering third-stringer Austin Ekeler did not see a single snap on offense. That being said, handcuff is the only fantasy value Oliver has at this point, as he saw just seven offensive snaps compared to Gordon's 48.