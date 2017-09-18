Play

Chargers' Branden Oliver: Leads Chargers in rushing

Oliver carried the ball three times for 31 yards in the 19-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Oliver's 26-yard scamper was actually the longest play for the Chargers' offense as a whole as the Dolphins mainly kept the offense in check. The long run also doubled starter Melvin Gordon's total rushing yards on the day, as the 2015 first-round pick finished with just 13 yards on nine carries. Still, fantasy owners shouldn't read too much into the stat line, as it was clear from the get-go the Chargers were content moving the ball through the air. It's important to note Oliver remains the prime handcuff to Gordon considering third-stringer Austin Ekeler did not see a single snap on offense. That being said, handcuff is the only fantasy value Oliver has at this point, as he saw just seven offensive snaps compared to Gordon's 48.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories