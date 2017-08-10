Chargers' Branden Oliver: Listed as No. 2 RB

Oliver is listed as the No. 2 running back on head coach Anthony Lynn's first, unofficial depth chart of the new season ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Oliver has made waves throughout the early portions of training camp, so it's not a surprise to see him listed as the No. 2 behind starter Melvin Gordon. Fully healthy after tearing his Achilles last preseason, Oliver will need to continue stringing together positive practices in order to hold off fellow challengers Andre Williams and Kenjon Barner.