Chargers' Branden Oliver: Listed as No. 2 RB
Oliver is listed as the No. 2 running back on head coach Anthony Lynn's first, unofficial depth chart of the new season ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
Oliver has made waves throughout the early portions of training camp, so it's not a surprise to see him listed as the No. 2 behind starter Melvin Gordon. Fully healthy after tearing his Achilles last preseason, Oliver will need to continue stringing together positive practices in order to hold off fellow challengers Andre Williams and Kenjon Barner.
More News
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Leading pack for backup job•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Fully healthy following 2016 Achilles injury•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Could see role in offense increase•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Re-signs with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Not tendered by Chargers•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Expects to begin running in January•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...