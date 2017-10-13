Chargers' Branden Oliver: Listed as questionable
Oliver (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Oilver was listed as a full practice participant Friday, which bodes well for his chances of being available for Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. That said, abundant touches aren't likely in store for Oliver as long as starter Melvin Gordon remains healthy. Moreover, fellow reserve back Austin Ekeler has made some plays of late and could pose a threat to Oliver's workload, in any case.
