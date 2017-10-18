Chargers' Branden Oliver: Practices fully Wednesday
Oliver (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Oliver could return to the field Sunday against the Broncos, but steady touches aren't on tap for him as long as starter Melvin Gordon remains healthy enough to play.
More News
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Listed as questionable•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Returns to limited practice•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Ruled out for Week 5•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Three touches in loss•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...