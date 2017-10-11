Play

Chargers' Branden Oliver: Returns to limited practice

Oliver (hamstring) returned to a limited practice Wednesday.

Oliver didn't practice at all last week, so he's moving in the right direction, but steady touches aren't on tap for him anyway as long as starter Melvin Gordon remains healthy. Meanwhile, fellow reserve back Austin Ekeler has made some plays of late and poses a threat to Oliver's workload once he's back.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories