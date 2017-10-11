Chargers' Branden Oliver: Returns to limited practice
Oliver (hamstring) returned to a limited practice Wednesday.
Oliver didn't practice at all last week, so he's moving in the right direction, but steady touches aren't on tap for him anyway as long as starter Melvin Gordon remains healthy. Meanwhile, fellow reserve back Austin Ekeler has made some plays of late and poses a threat to Oliver's workload once he's back.
