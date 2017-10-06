Chargers' Branden Oliver: Ruled out for Week 5
The Chargers have ruled Oliver (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Oliver's hamstring injury kept him off the practice field throughout the week, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he'll be in line to miss his first game of the season. With Oliver out of commission, Austin Ekeler is expected to step in as the top backup to bell cow Melvin Gordon, and the Chargers are likely to add another running back as a third-string option. According to Williams, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn hinted that Andre Williams would likely be signed off their practice squad to provide additional backfield depth against his former team.
More News
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Three touches in loss•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Earns 12 touches in loss•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Leads Chargers in rushing•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Gets four carries Monday•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Locked in as No. 2 back•
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...