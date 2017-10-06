Chargers' Branden Oliver: Ruled out for Week 5

The Chargers have ruled Oliver (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Oliver's hamstring injury kept him off the practice field throughout the week, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he'll be in line to miss his first game of the season. With Oliver out of commission, Austin Ekeler is expected to step in as the top backup to bell cow Melvin Gordon, and the Chargers are likely to add another running back as a third-string option. According to Williams, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn hinted that Andre Williams would likely be signed off their practice squad to provide additional backfield depth against his former team.