Chargers' Branden Oliver: Runs for three yards
Oliver ran for three yards on three carries in Sunday's 21-13 loss to New England.
Oliver, fresh of a hamstring injury, didn't do much in limited opportunities on Sunday. The fourth-year back has seen more than four touches in just one of five outings thus far this season and seems firmly stuck as Los Angeles' third back behind Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler with just five offensive plays on Sunday.
