Chargers' Branden Oliver: Should return as No. 3 RB

Oliver should reclaim his role as the Chargers' No. 3 running back after Andre Williams sustained a broken wrist in Sunday's win over the Redskins, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Oliver has been a healthy scratch of late after recovering from the hamstring injury, since Williams provides more value on special teams. The veteran running back is likely to be active as the team's third running back going forward but a significant offensive role should not be expected, barring an injury to Melvin Gordon or Austin Ekeler.