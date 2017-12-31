Chargers' Branden Oliver: Sticking in backup role Sunday

Oliver will serve in a reserve role Sunday against the Raiders with Melvin Gordon (ankle) active for the contest.

There was some thought that Oliver could enter the starting lineup for the regular-season finale after Melvin Gordon was unable to practice Wednesday due to the ankle sprain he sustained in the Week 16 win over the Jets, but Gordon ultimately gained clearance for Sunday after turning in a pair of limited sessions later in the week. Even so, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that the Chargers aren't sure how long Gordon will be able to play through the pain in his ankle Sunday, potentially setting up Oliver for an elevated role if Gordon incurs an in-game setback. Oliver didn't have much success against the Jets in his first extended action in several weeks, rushing eight times for just nine yards.