Chargers' Branden Oliver: Sticking in backup role Sunday
Oliver will serve in a reserve role Sunday against the Raiders with Melvin Gordon (ankle) active for the contest.
There was some thought that Oliver could enter the starting lineup for the regular-season finale after Melvin Gordon was unable to practice Wednesday due to the ankle sprain he sustained in the Week 16 win over the Jets, but Gordon ultimately gained clearance for Sunday after turning in a pair of limited sessions later in the week. Even so, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that the Chargers aren't sure how long Gordon will be able to play through the pain in his ankle Sunday, potentially setting up Oliver for an elevated role if Gordon incurs an in-game setback. Oliver didn't have much success against the Jets in his first extended action in several weeks, rushing eight times for just nine yards.
More News
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Could fill lead role in Week 17•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Carries ball eight times in win•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Could take on backup role•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Should return as No. 3 RB•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Inactive for Week 10•
-
Chargers' Branden Oliver: Runs for three yards•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...