Chargers' Branden Oliver: Won't play Sunday
Oliver (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
With Oliver still sidelined, Austin Ekeler is in line Sunday to serve as Melvin Gordon's top backup and thus work in a complementary role in the Chargers' Week 6 backfield.
