Facyson piled together eight tackles (six solo) in the 13-10 loss Sunday to the Lions.

Facyson's solid day Sunday has him ranked No. 2 among defensive backs in tackles through two weeks, benefiting in large part from injuries to Michael Davis (hamstring) and Trevor Williams (quadriceps). Of course, an ample amount of tackle opportunities means teams have been testing the young corner as opposed to veteran stalwart Casey Hayward, but that should only mean Facyson will continue to be a productive IDP option for owners looking to bolster their secondary.