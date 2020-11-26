Facyson (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Facyson hasn't seen the field since Week 8 but should be back for Los Angeles this weekend. The 26-year-old currently has a roster exemption, so the Chargers have a few days before he needs to be moved to the active roster.
