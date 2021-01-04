Facyson suffered a heel injury during Sunday's 38-21 win at Kansas City.
During the end of the second half of Sunday's win, Facyson injured his heel. The cornerback ended his season with the Chargers recording 16 tackles (13 solo) throughout his 12 games.
