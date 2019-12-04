Play

Facyson notched nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Broncos.

Facyson started at cornerback in place of Michael Davis (suspension) during the Week 13 loss. He made nine tackles after recording just four stops in his last eight games. Facyson stands to receive another large workload on defense Week 14 against the Jaguars, but he could return to a depth role after that.

